Ex-Canada minister says she has been expelled from ruling Liberal party caucus

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - A former Canadian cabinet minister at the center of a political crisis facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that she had been expelled from the ruling Liberals’ parliamentary caucus.

The Liberals have been in turmoil since Jody Wilson-Raybould said in February that officials had inappropriately pressured her to ensure a major construction company escaped a corruption trial when she was justice minister last year. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)