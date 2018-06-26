FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 8:45 PM / a minute ago

Canada's Morneau says hopes to resume NAFTA talks as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he wants to resume NAFTA negotiations as soon as possible, adding that while the Canadian economy is doing well, tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum are a problem.

Morneau declined to comment on what aid the Canadian government might offer to workers or businesses affected by the tariffs but said there would be an announcement in the coming days. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by James Dalgleish)

