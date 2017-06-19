Canada, provinces discuss whether more housing action needed

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.

During a press conference following a meeting with provincial finance ministers, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau also called Home Capital Group Inc's recent settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission "positive." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)