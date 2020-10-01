Canada launches C$10 billion infrastructure plan to aid post-coronavirus recovery

OTTAWA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada is launching a C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) infrastructure plan that will help the country recover from the coronavirus outbreak and create 60,000 jobs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

He told a news conference the fund would invest in clean power, zero-emissions buses, home retro fits, broadband networks and irrigation infrastructure for farmers. ($1=1.3288 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer)