TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - The newly elected Ontario government announced on Tuesday it would end the province’s cap-and-trade program, a policy designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fulfilling one of Premier Doug Ford’s election promises.

The government said it would immediately start an orderly wind-down of all programs funded out of cap-and-trade carbon tax revenues. (Reporting by Danya Hajjaji Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)