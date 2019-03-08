Company News
Canada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Federal Court on Friday rejected a bid by construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc to challenge a decision by prosecutors to put the firm on trial on charges of corruption.

In a ruling, judge Catherine Kane said the firm’s application for a review of the decision “had no reasonable prospect of success”. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with a crisis over efforts by top officials to help the firm avoid a trial. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

