Canada judge rules SNC Lavalin corruption case can go to trial

MONTREAL, May 29 (Reuters) - A judge in Montreal on Wednesday ruled there is enough evidence to send an SNC Lavalin corruption case to trial, as expected, following efforts by the Canadian construction company to reach a settlement which led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The major construction and engineering company is looking at ways to protect its business in the event it loses the case. SNC-Lavalin is facing fraud and corruption charges related to allegations that former executives paid bribes to win contracts in Libya under Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, which fell in 2011. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)