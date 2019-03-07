Company News
March 7, 2019 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada PM Trudeau says made mistakes in SNC-Lavalin affair, no rules broken

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he had made mistakes in the handling of a political crisis that could dash his chances of winning re-election in October, but insisted that nothing illegal had happened.

Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in a news conference to address allegations by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould that officials had inappropriately pressured her to help a major construction firm avoid a criminal trial. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

