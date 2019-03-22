Regulatory News - Asias
March 22, 2019 / 10:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's SNC Lavalin eyes ways to protect business amid political crisis

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, March 22 (Reuters) - SNC Lavalin Group’s chief executive said on Friday the company is looking at ways to protect its business in the event it loses a corruption trial that has created a political crisis for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

An SNC-Lavalin board subcommittee is weighing the construction and engineering company’s options as it takes “steps to minimize the effect of any potential sort of bad outcome in a few years time,” chief executive Neil Bruce told Reuters in an interview.

Trudeau has been on the defensive since Feb. 7 over allegations that top officials working for him leaned on former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould last year to ensure that the construction company avoided a corruption trial. Trudeau has denied the allegations. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Amran Abocar in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

