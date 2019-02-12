Hot Stocks
February 12, 2019 / 4:55 PM / a day ago

Canadian minister quits amid allegations she was pressured to help major firm

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on Tuesday quit amid allegations senior officials had pressured her to be lenient with construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc when she was justice minister.

Wilson-Raybould made the announcement in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but did not give reasons for her resignation. Wilson-Raybould said she was consulting a lawyer to see how much she could say about the SNC-Lavalin affair. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

