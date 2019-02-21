Company News
February 21, 2019 / 3:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian PM says he is still puzzled by minister's resignation

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he was still puzzled by the decision of former veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to quit last week, even though she addressed cabinet on Tuesday.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Atlantic Canada, did not answer directly when asked about a newspaper report alleging Wilson-Raybould told cabinet she had come under improper pressure from his officials in a high-profile corporate case last year when she was justice minister. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

