April 30, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's PM: U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum a 'very bad idea'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, April 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said any move by the United States to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum would be a “very bad idea” guaranteed to disrupt trade between the two nations.

Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver he was confident the administration of President Donald Trump understood that such tariffs would hurt jobs in the United States as well as Canada. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

