Healthcare
April 28, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Margaret Trudeau, mother of Canada PM, treated for smoke inhalation -CBC

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 28 (Reuters) - Canadian author and mental health advocate Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Tuesday.

The CBC, citing sources, said 71-year-old Trudeau was expected to recover from the effects of a fire in her apartment building in downtown Montreal.

Trudeau’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

