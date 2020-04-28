UPDATE 2-Canada PM Trudeau says mother recovering from smoke inhalation

(Recasts with prime minister’s comments; adds background)

OTTAWA, April 28 (Reuters) - Canadian author and mental health advocate Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is recovering from smoke inhalation from a fire in her apartment block, Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau, 71, was taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in the building in downtown Montreal.

“I spoke with my mom, and thankfully she’s doing fine,” Trudeau said in a tweet. “I’d also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work, and I’m keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today.”

Margaret Trudeau has been a campaigner for mental health issues since 2006, when she announced she had bipolar disorder.

She first made international news in 1971 when, at age 22, she married then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, 51. The couple had three children before divorcing in 1984.

In her 2010 memoir, “Changing My Mind,” she wrote of how she struggled with the stresses of life in the media spotlight, feeling like “a glass panel was gently lowered into place around me.” Last year she launched a solo stage show about her life and toured briefly in the United States and Canada. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)