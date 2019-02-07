Company News
February 7, 2019 / 4:25 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau denies pressuring justice minister on SNC-Lavalin

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday denied a newspaper report that his office had attempted to pressure Canada’s former justice minister to intervene in the prosecution of engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group.

“The allegations reported in the story are false,” Trudeau told reporters in a Toronto suburb. “At no point did we direct the attorney general, current or previous, to take any decision whatsoever in this matter.”

Reporting by Allison Martell

