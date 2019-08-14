Company News
August 14, 2019 / 3:43 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Top Canada ethics watchdog says PM Trudeau contravened conflict of interest rules

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s top ethics watchdog on Wednesday ruled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his officials had contravened conflict of interest rules by trying to influence a corporate legal case, dealing a blow to the ruling Liberals less than 10 weeks before an election.

Independent ethics commissioner Mario Dion said Trudeau and his officials attempted to circumvent, undermine and discredit a decision by federal prosecutors that construction giant SNC-Lavalin should face trial on corruption charges. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

