OTTAWA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist, to be his new finance minister after Bill Morneau resigned on Monday, CTV News reported.

Freeland would be the first woman to hold the role, and she will keep her post as deputy prime minister, CTV said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alex Richardson)