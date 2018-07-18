FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian prime minister to shuffle cabinet Weds - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who faces an election in October 2019, will shuffle his cabinet at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, officials said.

Political sources say senior members of the Liberal government such as Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will stay in their positions.

A statement from Canada’s governor-general - the acting head of state who oversees the swearing in of ministers - said Trudeau would unveil the new members of his cabinet at 10 am ET. A separate statement from Trudeau’s office said he would speak to the media at 1050 am ET. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Catherine Evans)

