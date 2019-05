May 30 (Reuters) - A lockout of longshore workers at Canada’s biggest port, the Port of Vancouver, ended in a deal on Thursday with their employer after a few hours, the workers’ union said.

A tentative agreement on a new contract was reached with the BC Maritime Employers Association, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada said in a statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)