Bonds News
September 3, 2020 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada posts July trade deficit of C$2.45 billion

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Motor vehicles and parts was once again the driver for both imports and exports, while June saw a large revision as a result of updated calculations regarding crude oil prices. Statscan cut the June deficit to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade July June (rev) change pct June (prev)

Balance -2.451 -1.589 n/a -3.189 Exports 45.428 40.899 11.1 39.707 Imports 47.879 42.487 12.7 42.896

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$2.50 billion in July.

$1=1.31 Canadian dollars Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below