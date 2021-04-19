Canada projects C$154.7 billion budget deficit in 2021-22

OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian government issued the following budget projections on Monday:

2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 Budgetary balance (C$ blns) -354.2 -154.7 -59.7 -51.0 -35.8 -30.7 Percent of GDP: Budgetary revenues 13.4 14.7 14.8 14.9

15.1 15.3 Program expenses 27.9 19.7 15.8 15.4

15.0 14.9 Public debt charges 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.1

1.3 1.4 Budgetary balance -16.1 -6.4 -2.3 -1.9

-1.3 -1.1 Federal debt 49.0 51.2 50.7 50.6

50.0 49.2

2020 2021 2022 2023

2024 2025 Real GDP growth % -5.4 5.8 4.0 2.1

1.9 1.8