Canada promises additional C$750 mln investment to broaden access to high-speed internet

OTTAWA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada will put an additional C$750 million in a program to broaden access to high-speed internet, bringing total investment up to C$1.75 billion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

In a statement, Trudeau also said Ottawa had signed a C$600 million deal with Canadian satellite company Telesat to expand access to high-speed internet to remote regions such as the sparsely-populated Arctic territories.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)