Canada's Quebec forecasts C$1.4 bln budgetary surplus for fiscal 2019-2020

QUEBEC CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec posted a higher-than-expected budget surplus for the fiscal year ended March 2019, its finance minister said on Thursday in an update that also projected a surplus for the current fiscal year.

Quebec’s government forecast a budgetary surplus of C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) for fiscal 2019-20, Finance Minister Eric Girard said.

The government posted a budget surplus of C$4.8 billion for fiscal year 2018-2019 compared with the government’s previous estimate of C$2.5 billion.