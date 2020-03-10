Canada's Quebec to balance budget in 2020-21, hike spending

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec said on Tuesday it would balance the books in the 2020-21 fiscal year, while boosting spending to stimulate the economy and pay down debt even as it faces uncertainty from the coronavirus outbreak.

The center-right Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government also announced a budget surplus of C$1.9 billion ($1.38 billion)for the 2019-20 fiscal year. ($1=1.3750 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Quebec City Editing by Leslie Adler)