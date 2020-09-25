Quebec province reports C$4.9 bln deficit for Q1 2020-21 due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday reported a C$4.9 billion ($3.7 billion) budgetary deficit for the first three months of fiscal 2020-21, following higher spending and an economic slowdown due to COVID-19.

The Canadian province hardest-hit by the pandemic has previously said it would post a record C$14.9 billion deficit for the fiscal year ending in March 2021. ($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)