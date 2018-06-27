FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Canada's Transportation Safety Board urges updated training for rail employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board urged the country’s regulator on Wednesday to update training standards for railway employees, after an investigation into the 2016 case of a Toronto runaway train found employees lacked the knowledge to control it.

“This investigation identified gaps between what is mandated by the regulations and what is required for some employees to do the job safely,” TSB board member Faye Ackermans told reporters in Toronto.

Ackermans said Transport Canada must act to modernize the 31-year-old “regulations that govern railway employee qualification standards” as they no longer “cover the way work is carried out today.” In the 2016 incident, the train ran uncontrolled for about 3 miles (4.8 km) and reached almost 30 mph (48 kph) before stopping on its own without causing injuries or releasing dangerous goods. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by Frances Kerry)

