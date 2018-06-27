UPDATE 1-Canada's Transportation Safety Board urges rail employee training be updated

(Adds context, comments from TSB board member and investigation manager)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board urged the country’s regulator on Wednesday to update outdated rules for training railway employees, after an investigation into the 2016 case of a Toronto runaway train found employees lacked the knowledge to control it.

Transport Canada needs to modernize the 1987 rules used for training employees like conductors, who operate freight trains using new technologies, said TSB board member Faye Ackermans.

“This investigation identified gaps between what is mandated by the regulations and what is required for some employees to do the job safely,” Ackermans told reporters in Toronto.

“Transport Canada has been promising a regulatory update for years, as far back as 2003. Now is the time for action,” she said.

The TSB’s recommendation on Wednesday to Transport Canada follows efforts between 2003 and 2009 that did not result in new rules for training, because the 1987 regulations were never rescinded, Ackermans said in a later interview with Reuters.

Transport Canada could not be immediately reached for comment.

The recommendation comes as incidents of uncontrolled train movements in Canada have risen 10 percent, on average, over the last five years, following the 2013 explosion of a runaway train carrying crude that killed 47 people in the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec.

While the majority of these incidents involving uncontrolled trains take place in railyards, they remain a concern for the TSB.

“The (issue of uncontrolled movements) is not going away,” Rob Johnston, manager, railway investigations at the TSB, said in an interview. “They are low-frequency, but high-risk events.”

In the 2016 incident, two conductors were trying to move a 9,000-ton train with 74 freight cars from a switching yard to a nearby industrial yard just north of Canada’s largest city Toronto. The train ran uncontrolled for about 3 miles (4.8 km) and reached almost 30 mph (48 kph) before stopping on its own without causing injuries or releasing dangerous goods.

Canada’s Transportation Minister has 90 days to respond to the TSB recommendation, Ackermans said. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, editing by G Crosse)