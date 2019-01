WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Congestion problems at Port Metro Vancouver, Canada’s busiest port, have been resolved and rail operations are now “fluid,” Canadian National Railway Co said on Friday.

Canadian National and rival Canadian Pacific Railway were rationing space on trains travelling in the Vancouver area and prioritized some commodities over others to deal with congestion, causing complaints from shippers. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)