April 25, 2018 / 2:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Dagong downgrades Canada's sovereign credit outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China’s Dagong Global Credit Rating Co, one of the country’s major ratings firms, on Wednesday cut the credit outlook of Canada to negative, citing a slowdown in the Canadian economy and relatively high risks in its real estate market.

A persistently high fiscal deficit was also one of the reasons for the downgrade, Dagong said in a statement.

The agency kept its ratings for Canada’s local and foreign currency ratings at AA+. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

