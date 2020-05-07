Company News
May 7, 2020 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Toronto smart city project

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs has pulled out of its Toronto ‘smart city’ project due to economic uncertainty, the subsidiary’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Sidewalk Labs had developed a proposal for a futuristic, data-driven city development in the heart of Toronto’s business district, and was working with a government-mandated agency who planned to vote whether to approve the final proposal in June. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below