Canada agency delays decision on Alphabet subsidiary's 'smart city' project

TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - A Canadian government-mandated agency has pushed back by a month a deadline for a decision on whether to approve Alphabet unit Sidewalk Labs’ proposed smart city project in Toronto due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency’s board said on Thursday.

Sidewalk Labs has developed a proposal for a futuristic, data-driven city development in the heart of Toronto’s business district. Waterfront Toronto is currently evaluating the proposal, and will decide on June 25, 2020 instead of May 20, it said in a tweet. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)