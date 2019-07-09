Canadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows

CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 (Reuters) - Major Canadian oil companies, who publicly disagreed over the Alberta government’s forced curtailments this year, are in lock step over how to end the production limits, saying they should be eased as more rail capacity comes online.

Senior executives from Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil Ltd and Cenovus Energy said at a TD Securities investor conference in Calgary that they are in talks with Premier Jason Kenney’s Alberta government about how quickly to end the mandatory cuts. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta)