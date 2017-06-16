FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares bounce; grocers slide
June 16, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares bounce; grocers slide

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.39, after four straight days of losses. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

