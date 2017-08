TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains for energy stocks and base metal miners as oil prices rallied and copper prices hit their highest in more than two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.68 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,202.37. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)