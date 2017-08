TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, as financial stocks fell in late trade after the Federal Reserve was seen as striking a more dovish tone, while gold miners rallied as the precious metal hit a six-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 30.98 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,171.39. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Tom Brown)