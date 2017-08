TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, led by energy stocks as Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales may exceed its target, while a string of gold miners and others also gained on positive earnings surprises.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,191.36. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)