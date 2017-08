TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index posted its lowest close in five weeks on Friday, weighed by a move lower in financials and a fall in shares of auto parts maker Magna International Inc despite reporting better-than-forecast quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 40.87 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,033.38. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)