TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a nearly eight-week low the day before, as ebbing trade tensions helped boost energy and financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 191.68 points, or 1.26 percent, at 15,356.05. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tom Brown)