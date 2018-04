TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a five-week high on Thursday as financial and technology shares led broad-based gains, while Husky Energy Inc fell more than 8 percent after an explosion at the company’s refinery in Superior, Wisconsin.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 127.84 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,637.59. All of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)