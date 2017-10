TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as broad losses led by hefty declines in mining firms, offset strong gains by oil and gas companies, fueled by higher crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 16.6 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,126.81, with eight of the index’s 10 main sectors losing ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Richard Chang)