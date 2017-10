TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday, giving up its earlier gains, as profit-taking by investors in gold pressured shares of companies that mine the precious metal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.47 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,802.70. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)