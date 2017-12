TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as banks and some miners weighed, but notched its biggest weekly gain in almost two months at it hit fresh all-time highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 17.36 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,165.27. It gained 0.8 percent on the week, its sharpest weekly gain since late November. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)