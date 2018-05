TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the materials group offset declines for railroad shares and for Shopify Inc after it reported quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.05 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,618.93. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)