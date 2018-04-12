FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as energy stocks, Shaw Communications gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
closed slightly higher on Thursday as Shaw Communications'
shares           gained on better-than-expected quarterly
results and higher commodity prices, due to geopolitical
concerns, boosted the shares of energy firms.
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed up 11.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,269.27.
    * The TSX's energy group rose by 0.5 percent.
    * Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher.
    * U.S. crude        prices were up 0.5 percent to $67.13 a
barrel, while Brent crude         added 0.1 percent to
$72.11.     
    * Gold futures        fell 1.6 percent to $1,334.60 an
ounce.       
    * The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and six new lows.
    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Shaw
Communications, which gained 10 percent.              
    * The biggest percentage loser was Pretium Resources
        , which fell 9 percent.

 (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)
