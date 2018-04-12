CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as energy stocks, Shaw Communications gain

TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Thursday as Shaw Communications' shares gained on better-than-expected quarterly results and higher commodity prices, due to geopolitical concerns, boosted the shares of energy firms. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 11.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,269.27. * The TSX's energy group rose by 0.5 percent. * Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.5 percent to $67.13 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1 percent to $72.11. * Gold futures fell 1.6 percent to $1,334.60 an ounce. * The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and six new lows. * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Shaw Communications, which gained 10 percent. * The biggest percentage loser was Pretium Resources , which fell 9 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)