Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

At the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.51 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,728.51. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler)