TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to within points of a record on Monday as a 3 percent gain in oil prices sent oil and gas companies rallying.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 72.04 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,092.20.

Energy stocks surged 2.5 percent, to lead six of the index’s 10 key groups higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Cooney)