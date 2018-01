TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Thursday, as gains for energy companies and miners offset falls among marijuana producers and in Shaw Communications Inc, whose earnings disappointed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.99 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,286.94. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)