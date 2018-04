TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains in the price of U.S. crude oil driving up shares of companies in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 67.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 15,552.06. Eight of the 10 main industry sectors on the index were positive. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)