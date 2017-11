TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index squeezed out a marginal gain on Friday, hitting its eighth-straight week of gains, as an energy rally offset losses in the materials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished up 5.17 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,020.16. Half of the index’s 10 key sectors rose. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)