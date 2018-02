Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended modestly higher on Thursday as gains in the financial sector and shares of TransCanada Corp offset a decline in natural resource companies.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.39 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,407.66. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)